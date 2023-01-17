Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kitchen Hacks with Lisa Lewey-Shields

No eggs?? Substitute one of the following for one large egg:

¼ cup mashed banana

¼ cup applesauce

3 TBSP water and 1 tsp ground flax seed

1 TBSP ground Chia seeds and 3 TBSP water

2 tsp baking powder and tsp oil and 2 TBSP water

3 TBSP chic pea liquid

4 TBSP greek yogurt

Cold Eggs vs Room Temp Eggs Does it make a difference? YES

Cold eggs make your batter lumpy and soggy. Room temp eggs mix into your batter smoothly. They also separate easier.

Room temp eggs also hard boil easier and the yolk is more centered.

Fresh Almond Milk

Soak 1 cup almonds over night in 1 cup water, covered. Drain off water. Place in blender with 4 cups of cold water. Blend for 3 mins. Strain in cheesecloth, a tea towel, or a nut bag. Squeeze out excess liquid. Fresh Almond Milk. Can sugar to taste, and vanilla to your desire.

Tin Foil under slow cookers, air fryer, instapot, panini press, and other heated cookers, will prevent scorching the counter tops.

Need to open a jar, place jar upside down, in warm water for 15 seconds. take out of water, turn right side up, wipe dry and open.

Red stains inside your plastic ware, make a paste with vinegar, dish soap, and baking soda. Rub all over the inside of your bowl. Let set over night. Wash as usual. Repeat if necessary. To prevent from this happening the next time, lightly spray with a cooking spray prior to filling.

When you pull your last tissue from the boutique type box, open from the side – insert a toilet paper roll and push end up through the top. Cheaper than tissues. Retape flaps.

Difference between Wax Paper vs Parchment paper

Wax paper is coated with wax or paraffin, for use in refrigerator or in between layers of cookies or sandwiches. Not for use in the oven.

Parchment paper is coated with silicone. It may be used in the oven for cooking.

Trouble with your parchment paper rolling? Lightly spray your pan, then place your parchment paper underside – rolling side down.

Buttermilk – 1 cup milk plus 1 tablespoon vinegar or 1 tablespoon lemon juice Let sit for 5 mins

Sour Cream – 1 cup = 1 cup plain yogurt

Half and Half – 1 cup = 7/8 cup milk plus 3 TBSP butter

Whole milk – 1 cup = ½ cup evaporate4d milk plus ½ cup water

Baking powder – 1 teaspoon = ¼ teaspoon baking soda plus ½ teaspoon cream of tartar

Powdered sugar – 1 cup = 1 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon cornstarch processed in food processor,

Gluten Free Flour For 1 cup of wheat flour

½ cup rice flour

3 TBL potato starch

1 TBL tapioca starch

½ tsp Xanthan Gum

Place your lettuce or celery or cucumbers in foil. Wrap tight. Fresh for 30 days.

