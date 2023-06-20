Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Link Up Illinois provides a matching nutrition incentive to all SNAP/ Link card holders in Illinois. The incentive is funded by the Nutrition Incentive Hub, GusNIP, GusCRR, USDA, IDHS and the city of Chicago. We also have private donors to help us do this crucial work.

Developed in 2011, the Link Up Illinois program aims to increase the affordability and accessibility of fresh foods by doubling the value of Link or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) purchases at farmers markets, farm stands, food co-ops, and independent grocery and corner stores across Illinois.

Our increasing Food Access Report from 2022:

We work in Illinois to match dollar for dollar, purchases people make with their SNAP/Link card. Other states in the country do the same and are funded by similar sources.

Our farmers market season started! Look at our brochure for locations and times.

www.linkupil.org

Experimental Station/ Link Up Illinois

773-241-6044

6100 S BLACKSTONE AVE

Chicago IL 60637

Business/Organization Web Address

http://www.experimentalstation.org; http://www.linkupil.org