Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing.

Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville.

Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16

$25 in advance

$30 at the door

$5 for additional six cards

Includes glow hat and dauber. Doors open at 6:00pm. Bingo at 7:00pm.

Food trucks on site, 50/50 raffles. Must be 18 years or older to attend.