Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Lifeline-connect is a 12 month faith-based residential recovery program. We take in guys locally as well as across the U.S. and Canada. It only cost $500 for a guy to come to our program and stay for one year.

Lifeline-connect goes after the heart issue of why guys use drugs and alcohol. We talk about the past hurts and hangups in guys lives. Addiction has taken everything from individuals, and we take them in and with the help of Jesus Christ give them hope again. After 6 months, guys can apply for a job, we take them through financial peace and set them up on a budget. Lifeline sets guys up for success when they are ready to leave the program.

Our program has been described as the Navy Seals of recovery. We don’t sit around talking about drugs and alcohol, we talk about the core issue of what drove the addiction.



Our promotion is called Funding the Dream

For the month of December, we have a $50,000 matching fund donation. This means that every dollar donated in the month of December will be matched up to $50,000.



Lifeline-connect

PO Box 3332 Urbana, IL 61803