• The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series is returning for a third season starting June 2 through August 4.

• Free concerts begin at 6 p.m. every Thursday in the vacant Y block north of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion. Children’s activities will be happening during each concert.

• Organizers have created a new program for the 2022 season called “Dance Intermission” where local and regional dance troupes perform during the half-hour intermission between the opening and headline music acts each night.

• For a full schedule and information about the artists, visit http://levittampspringfield.org.

• 2021 season attracted more than 18,000 fans.

• Those interested in volunteering to contact the Springfield Jaycees at spfldjaycees@gmail.com.

