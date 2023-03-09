Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Sarah Sheppard, Development Director with Champaign County Humane Society, is back to introduce to furry friends looking for furever families.

Here’s more from CCHS:

We are in the process of moving from our shelter in Urbana to our new campus in Champaign! We’re not quite ready to invite the public out yet, but we anticipate that we’ll be ready at the end of the month. So, if you are interested in adopting an animal from us, we always recommend visiting our website at cuhumane.org before planning a visit, but until the construction work is complete, our adoptions and owner relinquishments of animals will still be happening out of Urbana.

Here are the pets I’d like to introduce to you today:

Rose, a 1-year-old rabbit. According to our Adoptions Supervisor, Rose is the sweetest rabbit we have currently, but has been overlooked because she is one of these rabbits that have the pink/red eyes. Max, a 2 year-old Siberian Husky mix who is heartworm positive. He will need ongoing treatment, but heartworm is curable, and CCHS will help Max’s new family get the treatment he needs to be happy and healthy! Krampus, an unfortunately named 3-year-old cat with a big ol’ personality!

Coming up on Thursday, March 30th, from 5-9 PM, the Axe Bar in downtown Champaign will be donating back a portion of their sales that day to CCHS! They’ve got food and fun, and there’s a free ticket that you can download on our website that they will scan and a portion of your total bill will go back to us!

Champaign County Humane Society

217-344-7297

4003 Kearns Drive, Champaign, IL 61822

http://www.cuhumane.org