Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Center Partnership presents their annual Parade of Lights event! Joining us to share the excitement is Jenna Manolakes, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Champaign Center Partnership.

This year’s event is themed around classic holiday movies, set to light up downtown Champaign on November 25th, 2023, coinciding with the nationwide celebration of Small Business Saturday.

The Parade of Lights event will kick off with pre-parade activities starting at 1:00 p.m., offering family-friendly entertainment and engaging experiences. Attendees can enjoy delightful holiday-themed attractions like horse and carriage rides, visits to Santa Claus, and exploring a new touch-a-float program. There’s something for everyone!

The parade is filled with lights, colors, and creativity and it will begin at 6:00 p.m.. Decorated floats inspired by iconic classic holiday movies, will fill the streets of Downtown Champaign, creating an eye-capturing experience for you and your family.

Interested in getting involved? Float participants and businesses are invited to join in the merriment by registering their floats for the parade before November 17. Plus, consider volunteering, nearly 100 volunteers are needed! Volunteers can take on a variety of roles, ensuring the smooth operation of the Parade of Lights!

Champaign Center Partnership

301 N. Neil St., Suite 400, Champaign, IL