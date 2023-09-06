Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

At Harvest Valley Veterinary Services, located in Mahomet, Illinois, the team is driven by a profound passion for helping you take care of your beloved four-legged family members. Meet the dynamic duo from Harvest Valley who are dedicated to your pet’s well-being: Dr. Nicole Andrews-Hollwedel, a compassionate veterinarian, and Madison Heiser, the Marketing Manager.

Harvest Valley Veterinary Services offers compassionate care for pets at every stage of life, from the playful puppy to the wise senior. They specialize in both preventative and illness care, utilizing advanced testing and treatment techniques to ensure your pet’s health is in good hands. What sets them apart is their commitment to building a strong connection with each pet owner and their furry companion, working together as a team in the pursuit of optimal pet health.

But their dedication doesn’t stop there. Harvest Valley Veterinary Services is passionate about providing essential resources to the community, recognizing that pets are cherished members of the family. They understand that pets can’t communicate when something is wrong, so they employ the latest diagnostic methods to identify and treat a wide range of diseases.

Starting on September 6th, Harvest Valley is launching Wellness Wednesdays, a program designed to address the need for more affordable pet care options. Many veterinary clinics have struggled to meet the high demand for budget-friendly services, leaving pet owners in a tough spot. Wellness Wednesdays aim to bridge this gap by offering quality veterinary care at reduced rates.

To celebrate their commitment to the community and the launch of Wellness Wednesdays, Harvest Valley Veterinary Services invites you to their Grand Opening Event on September 21st from 4pm-7pm. It’s an opportunity to meet the team, learn more about their services, and enjoy 20% off your first grooming appointment.

Harvest Valley Veterinary Services is more than just a clinic; it’s a partner in your pet’s journey to health and happiness. Connect with them and learn more about Wellness Wednesdays by visiting their website here or giving them a call at 217-586-6800.