Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The holiday season often brings joy and excitement, but it can also be a stressful time, especially when the list of people to shop for seems to grow exponentially. The pressure to find thoughtful and appreciated gifts for friends and family can become overwhelming. BestReviews, Olivia Horton is here to rescue your sanity with a curated selection of top products for under the tree, courtesy of Consumer Resource, BestReviews. Hear Olivia’s guide to the ultimate holiday shopping experience.

BestReviews is owned by our parent company Nexstar.