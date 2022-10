Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Leg Strength and Endurance

Our legs have to power us through the day. If we work to strengthen our legs we can improve how we function and increase our productivity and enjoyment of activities.

Marcia Stevens, owner Champaign Fitness Center shares a few beginner strength building moves as well as some more challenging ones.

https://www.facebook.com/champaignfitnesscenter