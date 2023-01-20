Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Erin Tarr is a Confidence Coach for teen and tween girls and creator of the fierce&flourish empowerment program and a thought leader in the youth confidence space.

Erin’s twenty-year career in education and personal development serving tweens, teens, and moms led her to be named among Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 40 Under 40. She has led countless Confidence Building workshops with girl scout troops, athletic teams, and youth groups.

Erin’s leadership programs have impacted more than a thousand girls and young women of all backgrounds across the country by helping them overcome self-doubt and everyday anxiety, while discovering their most authentic self. As a coach she empowers tween girls, helping them overcome their negative self-talk and discover the unique ways they can change the world through her FIERCEST Framework.

Here’s the full interview!