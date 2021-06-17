Learn to fish at Kaufman Lake

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Learn to fish this summer at Kaufman Lake! Throughout June and July, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Champaign Park District to offer free fishing clinics to people of all ages.

Each clinic includes an education portion followed by fishing off the dock. Equipment and bait will be provided.

Time:

Tuesdays

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Thursdays

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Location:

2702 W Springfield Ave, Champaign, IL 61821

Please register one week in advance HERE.