Learn to fish at Kaufman Lake

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Learn to fish this summer at Kaufman Lake! Throughout June and July, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Champaign Park District to offer free fishing clinics to people of all ages.

Each clinic includes an education portion followed by fishing off the dock. Equipment and bait will be provided.

Time:

Tuesdays
9:00 am – 11:00 am

Thursdays
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Location:

2702 W Springfield Ave, Champaign, IL 61821

Please register one week in advance HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon