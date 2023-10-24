Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Taylor Realty Associates extends a warm invitation to the entire community to join us for a delightful Trick or Treat event at their office on Halloween Day, from 3-5 pm! Bring your little ghosts and goblins for an early treat session before the evening’s festivities begin. Each office on our main floor will be adorned with treats and goodies for all to enjoy.

Leading the Russ Taylor Team, Russ Taylor, Co-Owner and Broker of Taylor Realty Associates, brings over 50 years of valuable experience in the real estate industry. He assists both buyers and sellers, guiding them through the intricacies of purchasing or selling their dream homes.

Navigating the dynamic real estate market can be challenging, which is why having a seasoned professional like Russ by your side is invaluable. With his wealth of experience and proactive approach, Russ ensures a seamless home buying or selling process, providing peace of mind and expert guidance every step of the way.

Visit Taylor Realty Associates at 116 S Lombard, Mahomet, IL 61853, and indulge in some delicious treats and a festive atmosphere. For more information visit their website at www.taylor-realty.com.