Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This year the annual Open House at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine wants visitors to know that “Veterinarians Are Superheroes.”

People of all ages are encouraged to attend to learn about the state’s only veterinary college and the many facets of veterinary medicine. This free event, put on by more than 400 veterinary students, happens Sunday, October 1, from 10 am to 4 pm. Registration is not required.

Many people do not realize that the heroic efforts of veterinarians include not only caring for pets, wildlife, and livestock but also advancing biomedical knowledge and working to improve the health of people and the environment.

More than 40 exhibits will be set up throughout four buildings on the Vet Med campus, with free parking at 2001 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, Ill. Exhibits focus on aspects of veterinary medicine, from anesthesiology to toxicology. It’s a great way for aspiring veterinarians to learn about how to get into veterinary school and about career opportunities.

For the younger set, there are hands-on activities such as gowning up to conduct “surgery” on stuffed toys, getting their favorite animal-ear headband, and participating in a scavenger hunt that takes them to a number of Open House exhibits.

The Wildlife Medical Clinic, a student-run program that provides medical care for ill or injured wildlife, will showcase their ambassador animals during the event.

A veterinary student club, the Production Medicine Club, operates a food booth that offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, and more. The proceeds allow the club to provide extracurricular learning experiences for veterinary students interested in food animal practice.

Note: The public may not bring their animals to Open House. Only human visitors are allowed to attend.

For more information about Open House, visit vetmed.illinois.edu/openhouse/