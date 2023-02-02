Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Vermilion Advantage has opened up applications for both students and mentors for class 34 of Leadership Tomorrow (formerly Leadership Danville). Leadership Tomorrow is a community leadership program with the mission to equip and challenge the next generation to get involved and shape the future and direction of the community’s potential. Vermilion Advantage has partnered with Monyok Leadership and has restructured the objectives and participation requirements.

The new format is done with 8 sessions, generally once a month, starting with a one-and-a-half day retreat (locally, not overnight) and the Amazing Race Vermilion County with their mentor starting in May 2023 and ending with Graduation Day in November 2023. Focused on leadership, service, education, and mentorship, this program will prepare for future leadership of the community with informed, accurate information and awareness. This is a county-wide program.

The recruiting window will close February 28th, interviews will be scheduled for the month of March, and the class list will be announced in April. For more information or to apply, visit www.vermilionadvantage.com/leadership-tomorrow/ or email Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.

There is also a Leadership Tomorrow Reunion for past graduates on February 16 from 5-7pm at Wolf Creek.

Vermilion Advantage

15 N Walnut St.

Danville, IL 61832

http://www.vermilionadvantage.com