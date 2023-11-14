Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Gooey yummy cinnamon rolls anyone? Laura Finke invites us into her home kitchen to walk us through her delicious homemade cinnamon roll recipe.

Laura Finke’s Family Favorite Cinnamon Roll Recipe

INGREDIENTS

4 cups very warm water

1 cube butter, melted

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup dry milk

2 eggs

10 cups flour (1200g)

4 tbsp active dry yeast

1/2 cup shortening

5 tsp salt

CINNAMON ROLL FILLING

3 cups brown sugar

7 tbsp cinnamon (Saigon is best!)

1 stick and a pat of softened butter

Pecans (optional) I did not add them here.

CREAM CHEESE ICING

8oz full fat cream cheese, softened

4-5 cups confectioners sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste-I LOVE Nielsen-Massey. You can also use extract.

1 tsp almond extract (optional)

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Place warm water in bottom of mixer. Add yeast & sprinkle with a pinch of sugar to activate. When yeast looks “soft” add ingredients in following order: sugar, melted butter, shortening, 4 cups (480g) of flour & 5 tsp of salt. Mix well. Add eggs and dry milk. Mix well. Add 4 more cups (480g) of flour. Mix until smooth. Add 2 more cups (240g) of flour. Mix for about 5 min. Dough should be soft. Let dough rise until it doubles in size, about an hour. Punch down & divide dough in half. Roll each dough half into a large rectangle. FILLING: Spread softened butter all over the dough, even to the edges. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle all over dough. Don’t skip the edges! Roll up tightly jelly roll style. Use twine to wrap under dough and cross to cut each slice. (20-24 rolls). Transfer to greased baking sheet. Let rise for an hour. Bake rolls for about 20 minutes or until slightly browned. ICING: in medium bowl beat cream cheese until smooth. Add confectioners sugar, milk and vanilla paste. Beat on low for 30 seconds. While the rolls are still warm spread icing all over so it goes in the grooves. Serve and enjoy!

