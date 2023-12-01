Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Verizon elves are all set with a sleigh brimming with the most sought-after tech gadgets of the season. And here’s the peppermint twist – it’s not just about showcasing the latest and greatest in technology; it’s about helping you save big while finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones, and perhaps a little something for you, too.

Verizon goes way beyond smartphones, delving into the realms of wearable tech, mesmerizing music devices, cutting-edge fitness gadgets, money saving tips and so much more. These aren’t just gifts; they are experiences waiting to be unwrapped. And trust us, they not only make fantastic presents but also great live TV demos.

Google Pixel Pro 8

Soundcore by Anker – Flare 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker

Anker 3-in-1 charging cube with MagSafe

Amazon FireTV Stick 4K

There is no doubt shoppers will be looking for the latest and greatest gadgets this holiday, and Verizon serves as your destination for all things holiday with a wide range of devices and services. From cutting edge smart phones, accessories, high speed internet, and innovative new products, Verizon provides a seamless and convenient experience to fulfill your tech needs.

Tech gifts are such a popular item that we can make shopping easy and fun, all while providing great gifts for the entire family.

We provide the networks that move the world forward, and Verizon is so proud to be a part of the communities we serve.

http://verizon.com/deals; https://www.verizon.com/about/news/holiday-media-hub

Social Media Links

http://instagram.com/dudeitsandychoi