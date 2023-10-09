Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Good news, space enthusiasts and music lovers! The William M. Staerkel Planetarium in Champaign, Illinois, is bringing back their mesmerizing laser shows to the dome after a brief hiatus. Erik Johnson, the Director of the Planetarium, shared exciting details about what’s in store for visitors.

If you’re looking for some celestial excitement, the upcoming solar eclipse on October 14th is a must-see event. Erik mentioned a special demo to prepare the public for this astronomical spectacle. But that’s not all; mark your calendars for April 8th, because another eclipse is on the horizon.

However, the real star of the show is the return of laser shows! From October 20th to October 28th, the planetarium will dazzle audiences with laser displays set to a playlist featuring Halloween-themed and popular music by artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Prince, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Queen. The season kicks off with a Halloween Spooktacular on October 20th.

In addition to the laser shows, the Staerkel Planetarium offers a range of fall-themed shows, including “Coyote Explores the Earth, Moon, and Sun” and “Solar System Safari.” You can find the full show schedule and laser show timings at parkland.edu/planetariumcalendar.

If you’re thinking of a unique outing, consider booking a private laser show event. Contact the planetarium for pricing options. For ticket information and to plan your visit, head to parkland.edu/planetarium or call 217/351-2446.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the universe in a whole new light, both literally and figuratively, at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium. Grab your tickets and prepare for a cosmic journey!