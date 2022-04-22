Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lanz Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is celebrating 20 years of business!

2002 started company

2005 Added service division

2006 Added Plumbing division

2009 Added replacement division

2016 Added drain Cleaning and Underground Solutions division

Charities that Lanz supports in our community as a way of giving back:

Lifeline Connect

Operation Honor Guard

St Jude Childrens Hospital

Susan B Komen

C.U. at Home

Salt & Light

$20.00 of every service call ran will be donated to a charity that the homeowner picks form the following list:

Lanz Plumbing Heating & Cooling Inc

2718 Hundman Drive

Champaign, Illinois 61822