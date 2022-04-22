Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Lanz Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is celebrating 20 years of business!
2002 started company
2005 Added service division
2006 Added Plumbing division
2009 Added replacement division
2016 Added drain Cleaning and Underground Solutions division
Charities that Lanz supports in our community as a way of giving back:
Lifeline Connect
Operation Honor Guard
St Jude Childrens Hospital
Susan B Komen
C.U. at Home
Salt & Light
$20.00 of every service call ran will be donated to a charity that the homeowner picks form the following list:
Lanz Plumbing Heating & Cooling Inc
2718 Hundman Drive
Champaign, Illinois 61822