Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

We provide fun, interactive programs for children to promote health and exercise. Our Healthy Kid Educators bring games and lesson to classrooms (grades K-5) in our 7-county service area.to promote healthy eating and exercise. We see over 5,000 kids each month. Our Dental program serves 66 schools in our 9-county service area. We provide free dental care for children age 0-18 on the medical card or who are eligible for Free/Reduced lunch. We have a fun dental bus that visits the schools and a fixed site in Mattoon.

I will be talking about our Races for All Paces Event to be held on May 14th on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. This is a family -friendly event where we encourage families to get out and get active together while having a great time. There is a race for everyone. We have a half-marathon, 10K, 5K, One Mile fun run/walk, a toddler trot and a diaper dash! Proceeds benefit our Healthy Kids and Dental programs.

We love the communities we serve and want to do everything we can to promote healthy lifestyle choices and bring smiles to kids in our area. We have the best looking vehicles around! We have the KickStart Car which has been featured on the show before. We bring the vehicle to schools and do exercise stations around the vehicle. The KickStart Car will be at Races for All Paces. Our dental bus features “Warren” our mascot and kids love to come aboard and get out of pain! Did you know that 1 in 8 children in our service area don’t own a toothbrush? Thanks to Women Connected, a giving circle at SBL, we provide every child a free dental toothbrush kit.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

102 W. Buchanan Avenue

Charleston, IL 61920