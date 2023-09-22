Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Are you ready for a fun run that’s not only a sweet treat for your taste buds but also for your heart? Join us for the 11th Annual CUSR Cupcake 5K, a delightful fundraiser organized by the Champaign Park District. This exciting event combines fitness, community, and the joy of cupcakes, all for a fantastic cause.

Date: Sunday, November 5

Time: Check-in from 8-8:45 am; Race starts at 9 am

Location: Carle at the Fields

The CUSR Cupcake 5K is a timed, accessible race suitable for runners, walkers, and wheelchair users. Plus, there’s a Kids 100M Dash for our younger participants. It’s a family-friendly event that welcomes everyone to participate and support a noble cause.

This year’s event aims to raise funds for the CUSR Scholarship Fund, which helps individuals in need of financial assistance access CUSR programs and services. It’s a heartwarming opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those who deserve a chance to participate in recreational activities.

Registration is now open, and we have various categories and fees to accommodate everyone:

Runners: $35

Walkers: $35

Rollers: $35

Youth (Ages 11 – 17): $20

Kids 100m Dash: $10

Be sure to mark your calendars for the deadlines:

Monday, October 9, at 5 pm (to receive a t-shirt)

Wednesday, November 1 (no t-shirt)

On-site Registration: November 5, 8-8:30 am (Registration Fee is $40)

To register and find more details about the CUSR Cupcake 5K, visit the Champaign Park District’s registration page using the following link: Registration Link.