Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Kennekuk Road Runners 8 Hour Ultra marathon in memory of Scott Hathaway and in honor of Ultramarathon Legend Rob Apple.

Limited to 350 participants. There will be NO refunds, deferrals or transfers of division. No exceptions.

COURSE:

Start and Finish at the Laury Barn (Big Red Barn). The course is a 3.5 mile loop through the park. The course is 45% double track trail (grass), 35% gravel, and 20% asphalt. There is a full aid station at approximately 1.8 miles in and a smaller, but still well stocked aid station at 2.6 miles. Runners can have their own aid at the start/finish, including crew support.

Events:



PACKET PICK UP:

Friday 8/12/2022: 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Saturday 8/13/2022: 6:00 A.M. to 6:45 A.M.

Pick up your race packet in the Laury Barn (Big Red Barn). Canopies can be set up Friday starting at noon. Anyone sleeping overnight at the park must check in as a camper and pay the $20 camping fee.

COURSE PREVIEW/ “BABY HOWL”:

Friday 8/12/2022: 6:00 P.M.

One loop to preview the course for participants and their families/crews. Everyone is welcome!

RACE:

Saturday 8/13/2022: 7:30 A.M.

Howl at the Moon – race begins outside the Laury Barn at 7:30AM. You must check in with your scorer BEFORE the race.

RUNNERS:

NO PACERS. This means your friend cannot do a loop with you.

Loops are counted by personal scorers for each age division.

You must check in with your scorer each loop.

YOUR SCORER IS ALWAYS RIGHT.

Runners cannot start a loop after 3:00 P.M.

1/4 Mile out and back course starts at 3:00 P.M.

Last 30 minutes the out and backs -as many as you can before 3:30pm

WALKERS:

NO PACERS. This means your friend cannot do a loop with you.

Loops are counted by personal scorers.

You must check in with your scorer each loop.

YOUR SCORER IS ALWAYS RIGHT.

Walkers cannot start a loop after 2:45 P.M.

1/4 Mile out and back course starts at 2:45 P.M.

Walkers must walk at all times. No race-walking.

Last 45 minutes the out and backs -as many as you can before 3:30pm

*NEW FOR 2022 TEAM EVENT

Five person team.

Teams must have a member from each age division AND a walker. Gender does not matter.

Most miles wins.

No separate fee.

How to enter: Designate a team captain and fill out a form with the names of all team members at packet pickup.

AWARDS AND AFTER PARTY:

Top 3 runners male/female overall. Top 3 runners in each age group. Top 3 walkers. Award to anyone who finishes an ultra (8 loops OR 7 loops and 4 out and backs). Ties will be decided by a coin flip. All participants will receive a silicon bowl from Silipint as race swag, and KRR merchandise will be available for purchase at the race. Post race party food will be burrito bowls.

Overnight Camping:

Camping available on Friday & Saturday. $20.00 fee includes both nights. Fee will be donated to the park. YOU MUST PAY THIS FEE EVEN IF YOU ARE SLEEPING IN A VEHICLE. Camping will be first come first serve and you will pay on Friday (cash only). Canopies can be set up Friday at no charge.