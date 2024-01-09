DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — We are thrilled by the appearance of, Jerry Strain and his puppet, Tyrone, who joined ciLiving today. KottrGrimm Theatrical Storytellers is on the mission to use storytelling connects us all through theatre, music, art, and spoken word, as they present ‘Hand To God’ a play by Robert Askins, happening this weekend.

‘Hand to God’ is a dark comedy that blends humor and puppetry. It’s a unique and thrilling experience that explores themes of grief, love, and the unexpected. And, of course, I have my puppet companion, Tyrone, who adds an extra layer of intrigue to the story.

Kottrogrimm Theatrical Storytellers exist to showcase, broadcast, and bring together art and artists because they believe our passions are the very best part of us. Each and every one of those passions deserves a stage.

We got a sneak peek into ‘Hand to God’ and shared the wonderful work KottrGrimm Theatrical Storytellers does in the community. To learn more about their upcoming production and the theatre company, visit their Social Media.