Dr. Canaan Shores earned his veterinary degree at the University of Illinois in 2011. Then he worked in general practice and emergency medicine throughout Illinois and the St. Louis area until returning last fall to be part of the urgent and convenient care service at the university’s Veterinary Medicine South Clinic.

What’s the difference between a veterinary “urgent and convenient care” service and going to the emergency room?

It’s just like those types of services in human medicine. In general, we see pets that require prompt medical intervention, but do not warrant a trip to the Emergency Department.

The urgent and convenient care service sees sick and injured dogs and cats with the type of problems that would normally be seen by a primary care veterinarian. Sometimes, your regular veterinarian doesn’t have an appointment available when you need it. In those cases, we are here to help.

You are always welcome to call our hospital’s emergency care service or the urgent and convenient care service if you’re not sure which one is most appropriate in your pet’s case.

In fact, we advise clients to call ahead so we know you are coming in: 217-244-2555.

How will the regular veterinarian know what care was given to the pet?

We make every effort to work hand-in-hand with a pet’s primary care veterinarian. We do our best to keep them informed as to the pet’s condition and treatment, and we encourage clients to seek follow-up care with their primary care veterinarian.

What kinds of cases do you see most often?

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Trouble walking or lameness

Wounds, cuts, and lacerations

Skin and ear problems, such as itchiness or sores

Seizures, if the pet is able to walk and is not currently having a seizure

Urinary problems, including cats who are unable to urinate

Coughing/sneezing

Suspected allergic reactions

Eye conditions

Minor bleeding from nose or mouth

What else should people know about using your service?

The UCC operates on a triage basis, not a first-come/first-served basis. This means the sickest pets will be seen first, even if they arrived after other pets.

Also, if your pet really needs to see a specialist, the urgent and convenient care service cannot provide that level of specialty care. There are times, though, when a veterinary specialist such as a cardiologist, neurologist, or surgeon will refer a pet to our service for interim care.

Are you located in the Small Animal Clinic where the emergency department is?

No, we’re just across Hazelwood Drive to the south in a building called the Veterinary Medicine South Clinic. The address is 2100 South Goodwin Avenue, Urbana.