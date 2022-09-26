Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We talk all things Kids Kits with Berries and Flour and The Land Connection!

At Berries and Flour: Bakery & Harvest Goods we select high-quality produce from our and other local farms, and forage the best wild foods at their peak from our hedgerow and the Midwest prairies and forests.

All of our harvest goods are hand-crafted by skilled chefs so you get a product that accentuates the Midwest’s bounty of flavors.

Berries and Flour is a Cottage Food Operation. All of our products are produced in a home kitchen not subject to public health inspection that may also process common food allergens. All of our chefs are appropriately licensed, and we take great care to ensure the safety of our products.

The Land Connection trains farmers in resilient, restorative farming techniques; informs the public about the sources of our food and why that matters; and works to protect and enhance farmland so that we, and generations to come, will have clean air and water, fertile soil, and healthy, delicious food.