Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This week’s market is packed with great opportunities for fresh produce for everyone kids to seniors. We will be handing out Kids Kits (returning kid favorite – Mediterranean Tomato Toast!). Kids Kits is a whole family fun project and we often have a great mix of parents and grandparents picking up kits to make with the kids in their lives. We are excited this month to partner with Champaign Public Health Department and CRIS Healthy Aging to distribute WIC and Senior Farmers Market vouchers – AND the market is matching both vouchers with additional market coupons for fresh produce!

Kids Kits, CU PHD and CRIS will be at the Champaign Farmers Market THIS Tuesday, July 25th from 3-6pm.

Kids Kits is free to any child who visits the market.

WIC Farmers Market Nutrition and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program participants can pick up their vouchers and match them immediately with $2 in market coupons for every $1 in vouchers. This is the first year these vouchers have been handed out directly at the market!

We will have sample vouchers, coupons, a kids kit and ready to sample Mediterranean Tomato Toast

CRIS Healthy Aging at Carle and CU Public Health share the benefits available to folks both young and old at the market that coincide with the Kids Kits program. We very often see both young families that utilize WIC and senior citizens (with their grandchildren) who themselves could utilize CRIS Healthy Aging and the Senior voucher programs. Kids Kits day at the market this month is a great time to take advantage of all that the market has to offer for the entire family.

206 N Randolph St STE 400, Champaign, IL 61820

Champaign County Health Department

520 E. Wabash St, Champaign, IL 61820

CRIS Healthy Aging Champaign

4116 Fieldstone Rd, Champaign, IL 61822



http://www.thelandconnection.org

http://www.c-uphd.org/

https://agestrong.org/