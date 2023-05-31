Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

As a part of downtown Decatur’s First Friday series, Cass Concepts and Prairie Commons Business Collective will host a pop-up event featuring :

Decatur First Fridays are our favorite! Pop over this Friday for :

T Candles Make and Take Sand Wax Candle making ($8-15 per candle)

The Jewelry Bar Permanent Jewelry Pop Up with Taylor Moore

Artist Nicole DeLiberis with A Lot On My Palette – Watercolor by Nicole

Resin jewelry, and gifts from Pure Jes Energy

Clay Jewery from Yekaterina Elizabeth Sublett

Register for the Donut Bar with Giggles Donut Day make and take dessert on the go ($10 per person- half dozen donuts)

Friday, June 2 from 5PM-7PM.

After you’re finishing shopping and crafting, visit the surrounding businesses for more shopping and dining!

These events listed are the one Cass Concepts actually organizes and promotes but other there are other businesses doing things each and every month for First Fridays! It is a great time to come down and wander around! Shop, dine, dance, create!