Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Head out to Hudson Farm in Urbana for early holiday shopping from local vendors.

General Admission: 10:30am- 2pm

You will pay at the door. You will have access to meeting with Santa, doing the kids activities and shopping!

We have created this event at Hudson Farms to allow the surrounding communities to join us by shopping local with some of my favorite small businesses. We also strive to make this a kids friendly event by having Santa and other actives for those little ones.

This event was created to get everyone in the Holiday Spirit but also surround you with some of the most unique and well rounded business owners that have the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Some of the best small businesses vendors to shop from. You won’t just see 10 boutiques, there is a limit to each category.

Shop small during this holiday season!

This is a jump start to the holiday season! It’s very welcoming and warm inside the shop! We were able to DOUBLE our vendor list this year!