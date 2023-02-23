Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carle Health offers ways to help you keep your health on track.

An annual wellness exam focuses on risk-based assessment, preventive care and education.

During this visit, patients 65 and older will meet with a member of their primary care team to have a focused discussion around their specific health risks and wellness needs.

The care team member will review with current medical conditions, medications, immunization and other preventative care needs by performing a risk based assessment.

After gathering this information, the care team member will recommend additional lifestyle changes that you can make to stay as healthy, active and independent as possible.

Any preventative care needs such as colorectal and breast cancer screening will be addressed based on individual needs and current medical guidelines.

During an annual wellness visit, your care team will create a personalized risk based education and prevention plans for patients.

Your care team will gather information to provide personalized health education based on a discussion of the following items:

Any feelings of stress, anxiety or depression you may have

Your lifestyle, daily routine and memory

Preventive care they’re entitled to

Their weight, height, blood pressure and body mass index

Decisions about your healthcare if you become unable to speak for yourself

When making the appointment, your care team may ask you to bring:

All medications, including vitamins and supplements

Diabetes blood sugar meter, or list of blood sugar readings

Automatic blood pressure cuff, or list of blood pressure readings

Your medical power of attorney or living will paperwork

To check eligibility, you can log into their mycarle account and review the preventative care section. If they do not have a mycarle account, more information on enrollment can be found on Carle.org

If you’re due for a wellness check, you can schedule an appointment by calling (217) 383-3200. For more information, visit Carle.org