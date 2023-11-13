Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

‘Tis the season of giving, and the CU Winter Farmers Market is your one-stop-shop for unique and locally sourced gifts! Market Manager Blake Hackler, along with Jacki Wright, Owner of Wright Soapery, and Brian Kilby of Kilby Company, showcase the incredible offerings awaiting you at the market.

Market Manager Blake Hackler emphasizes that the CU Winter Farmers Market is a “Maker Only Market,” where vendors like Wright Soapery and Kilby Company grow, bake, or make the items they sell. This dedication to craftsmanship ensures that every gift is not just special but also supports the local community. Explore the market, find bespoke options, and make this holiday season special.





