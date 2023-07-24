Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Keep the power on! C-U Trade Services shares how homeowners and businesses can be prepared for future power outages.

Call before September 1 and get $750 a new generator system installation and a new alarm for your sump pump if you have one.

We offer HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services for both residential and commercial properties across Central Illinois, with locations in Champaign, Onarga, and Danville.

We serve clients with new installations and maintenance jobs daily. Our technicians are the best in the field and excellent problem solvers. Whether you have an issue that needs fixed immediately, or you want to be on an annual maintenance plan we can help, no matter how big or small the job is.

Our company works along side C-U Under Construction for remodels and new commercial and residential construction. Having all of the trades in house with a general contractor allows those jobs to run efficiently with scheduling and minimizes the amount of companies going into a persons home. It also helps us on the trades side. For example, if we have to open a wall up to get to a plumbing problem, we can send our construction staff in immediately after to repair the wall. The trades company works with many contractors in the area as well and has a repair division that the general public calls for daily HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical maintenance needs and equipment upgrades/installations.

If you call before September 1st and have a new generator system installed, we will take $750 off the price and also give you a Sump Pump alarm if you need one (Sump Pump is not included in offer). We want to help get you ready for the next storm!

We have locations in Danville and Onarga as well!

http://www.cutradeservices.com

C-U Trade Services

Business/Organization Phone

217-954-0385

Business/Organization Address

1153 County Road 1200 East

Champaign, IL 61822