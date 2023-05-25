Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Just Yolkin’ is a new brunch restaurant in Champaign, Il. that uses the best ingredients and provides a great atmosphere.

Our French toast is made of croissant bread which brings out a different flavor

Our pancakes are slightly different in taste. Think cake (sweet and fluffy)

Biscuits and gravy is made of 50/50 smoked sausage and regular breakfast sausage. All in all, everything is tasty.

We have a Breakfast Club card: By visiting us Monday thru Friday allows you to join our Breakfast Club where you’ll receive a card. With the purchase of a breakfast combo or one of our hand held items you will receive a punch. On your 10th visit, you can redeem your club card any day of the week for a meal on us.

Do we accept reservations? That answer is unfortunately no.

Another great question is what should I try first? I really love our French toast!



Just Yolkin’

217-689-1818

2501 Village Green Place

Champaign

WWW.JUSTYOLKIN.COM