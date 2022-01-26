Just Bee Açaí now open at Illini Union

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

From food truck to storefront, Storyteller Erin Valle visits the new Just Bee Açaí at Illini Union.

More on smoothie bowls from Just Bee Açaí:

We are no longer Just (BEE) Açaí ~ we now have FOUR smoothie bowl bases for you to choose from, which you can enjoy pure on their own or layered up for the same price (no limit to how many you choose regardless of which size bowl you order!)

Our lastest options: Açaí, Pitaya, Chia Seed Pudding, Overnight Oats.

​EVERY base is certified organic, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, loaded with a full spectrum of health benefits, and offers a uniquely beautiful flavor! Our newest frozen base includes Pitaya (also known as Dragonfruit ~ resembles the tastes of kiwi, watermelon, and pear). Our chia seed pudding flavor is currently Cacao, which will rotate with the season (exciting options to come!). The same goes for our overnight oats, which are currently Snickerdoodle flavored (made with gluten-free oats and oat milk to stay clear of any allergies or intolerances!). Adding either or both of these layers to your smoothie bowl creates an incredible texture and nutrient contrast to the frozen bases!

You can grab a bowl at UIUC Tuesday through Friday 11am-4pm and Saturday 11am-3pm.

Still love the Just BEE vintage camper? No worries, you can still catch the food truck at various markets this summer.