Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Celebrity Chef, Chef Jumoke Jackson “aka Mr Foodtastic” shares a few Juneteenth recipes and helps us understand the history of the new holiday and ways to celebrate and honor the day.
by: Heather Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
by: Heather Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Celebrity Chef, Chef Jumoke Jackson “aka Mr Foodtastic” shares a few Juneteenth recipes and helps us understand the history of the new holiday and ways to celebrate and honor the day.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now