Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

JUICYU is a local small business that offers fresh pressed juices to the community.

Here’s more from owner, Bre McCaslin.

Our juices contain no added sugar, no added water, no preservatives, simply raw fruits and vegetables.

I help people with receiving a nutrients they may be lacking in their diet. For example not many people want to eat a bunch of celery or a bowl of beets but by juicing them, you are now drinking your veggies! There are two servings of fruits or vegetables in each bottle!

People should know about yummy ways they can add these hearty nutrients into their diets. Also about some of the new and upcoming superfood extracts we use such as spirulina, turmeric, and probiotics!

We offer samples of our fresh pressed juice.

FIRE – beet, apple, carrot, orange, turmeric

SUN – carrot, apple, pineapple, lemon

AIR – lemon, orange, pineapple, probiotics

EARTH – celery, green apple, lime, spirulina

WATER – coconut water, pineapple, mint, blue spirulina

We are the only solely fresh pressed juice business in town. We offer a range of options from our five signature mixes to single ingredient pure juices. We also offer custom orders upon request.

Soon we will be offering bundles for juice cleanses at a discounted price! We currently offer punch cards at the Urbana Farmer’s Market, buy 10 juices get 1 free!