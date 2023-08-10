Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Join WBGL in celebrating the Harvest of Hope Family Concert! Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the power of music, community, and togetherness. Mark your calendars for August 12th and head over to Peterson Park in Mattoon, IL, for an evening that will resonate in your heart long after the final notes have faded.

As you soak in the melodies and rhythms, the Harvest of Hope Family Concert by WBGL has you covered with an array of food trucks offering a wide variety of delicious meals and treats. From savory to sweet, there’s something to satisfy everyone. So, take your taste buds on a journey while enjoying the live performances and connecting with fellow attendees.

Tickets for the Harvest of Hope Family Concert will be available for purchase on the day of the event. Whether you’re planning a solo outing, a family adventure, or a fun-filled evening with friends, this concert promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.