Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for an exciting evening that blends elegance and comfort at the upcoming Ties & Tennies Gala, brought to you by the Champaign Parks Foundation in collaboration with the Champaign Park District. Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 14, and prepare to indulge in a night filled with delectable cuisine, great company, and thrilling entertainment. The iHotel will set the stage for this unforgettable event.

Embrace the theme by adorning your favorite tie and best sneakers – it’s a night to mix sophistication with laid-back charm. Whether you’re dressing to the nines or aiming for a relaxed look, the gala welcomes all styles.

This gala isn’t just a night of enjoyment; it’s a fundraiser with a noble purpose. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Champaign Park District’s Youth Scholarship Fund. This fund plays a crucial role in providing financial assistance to youth who are eager to participate in programs like swim lessons, afterschool activities, and day camps. The demand for such scholarships has soared this year, highlighting the pressing need for support within the community.

Tickets for the Ties & Tennies Gala are available for purchase online at Ties and Tennies 2023. By attending, you’ll not only enjoy a memorable evening but also contribute to a cause that benefits the youth in our community.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 14

Location: iHotel

Dress Code: Your favorite tie and best sneakers

Secure your spot now and join us in making a difference. Let’s come together, have a blast, and support the Champaign Park District’s Youth Scholarship Program. Your presence and contribution will help shape a brighter future for the youth in our community.