Champaign-Urbana, Ill.

Get ready for a thrilling live show of one of America’s most favorite game shows, The Price is Right Live! Todd Newton, the host joins us to share what you can expect this Wednesday at the State Farm Center. Prepare for a night of thrills, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

In this live rendition of the iconic game show, audiences can expect an immersive experience that captures the essence of the original TV show while adding an extra layer of excitement and energy. Explore the unique elements that make The Price is Right Live a must-see event, offering an interactive and engaging entertainment spectacle unlike any other.

As the host for The Price is Right Live, Todd Newton continues the legacy established by the legendary Bob Barker, infusing the show with his own vibrant personality and genuine love for engaging with the audience.

Secure your seats now for The Price is Right Live at Champaign’s State Farm Center on October 25th, 2023. Tickets can be conveniently purchased online at (https://priceisrightlive.com/). Pre-registration is encouraged and absolutely free! For more updates and behind-the-scenes insights, connect with them on Facebook at Price is Right Live.