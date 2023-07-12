Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Mahomet Christian Church is gearing up for an extraordinary VBS experience, where children will embark on an island adventure to explore the wonders of God’s love and discover the one true God. With a free registration process, exciting activities, and a memorable Backyard Bash, Mahomet Christian VBS promises to be a joyous celebration of faith, fellowship, and fun for the whole family. Don’t miss out on this remarkable opportunity to nurture your child’s spiritual growth and join us on Mystery Island!

The VBS program will kick off on July 16th and run until July 20th. Signing up is simple. Interested parents or guardians can visit our website, mahometchristian.org, and find the registration form under the VBS section.

After the incredible week of VBS, we invite all families to join us for the Backyard Bash on Sunday, July 23rd. It will be a grand celebration featuring bounce houses, Ice Daddy’s delicious treats, and a BBQ luncheon. It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy some family time and create lasting memories together.