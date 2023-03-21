Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In residence at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sinfonia da Camera is led by world-renowned pianist, conductor, and educator Maestro Ian Hobson. Sinfonia da Camera is comprised of University of Illinois faculty, staff, and students, as well as distinguished regional and national freelance musicians. Founded in 1984, Sinfonia has welcomed world-class soloists, commissioned new works, and presented beloved orchestra favorites and hidden gems to local audiences for nearly 40 years!

“English Painters, Poets, and Playwrights”

Friday, March 24, 7:30 pm

Foellinger Great Hall | Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Join Sinfonia da Camera for an evening of evocative musical imagery inspired by English Painters, Poets, and Playwrights! The program begins with William Walton’s Portsmouth Point Overture, a depiction of Thomas Rowlandson’s painting of the same name, portraying the seaside bustle of the busy port town in southern England. The first half continues with Frank Bridge’s There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook, a reflective tone poem inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and Eric Coates’ London Everyday Suite depicting London’s historic Convent Garden, Westminster, and Knightsbridge areas. Following intermission, in collaboration with Lyric Theatre @ Illinois, the evening concludes with a lightly-staged, contemporary production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Trial by Jury. A comic opera depicting a “breach of marriage” trial, this performance ends with an unexpected new marriage and “joy unbounded!”

Sinfonia da Camera

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

1209 S. Fourth Street, Room 311

Champaign, IL 61820