Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle gets the scoop on skeeball at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom.

Sign-ups for Season 8 are open to all teams. The season begins on January 25.

To sign-up, message Pour Bros. HERE or email to pourbroschampaign@gmail.com.

Available Divisional Nights are: Tuesday (6-10pm), Wednesday (6-10pm) and Sunday (4-8pm).

Each division is limited to ten teams. Average of 3-4 people per team.