Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Homemade Pancakes from Scratch

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

3 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt, or more to taste

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 ¼ cups milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Pancake variations

Whether making your pancakes or waffles from scratch or a box mix, tweak them and make them your own.

Instead of water, add buttermilk, goats’ milk, heavy cream or better yet, add your favorite creamer. Coffee mate, International Delight or Silk or Oatley…. flavor of your choice.

Instead of oil, add in melted butter or applesauce or a banana for a no oil variation.

Add in cinnamon, or any spices of your choice to make them savory.

Add in morsels of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, toffee chips, candies or sprinkles.

Add in fruits or veggies of your liking too. Add in meats, or cheeses or eggs too. The choices are endless.

You can make them tiny or large, you can make them shapes and characters, faces, states or words. You can make them even the size of a jelly roll pan and make then into bars and bake them all at once. Easy Peasy!

