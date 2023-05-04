Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Coming off a very busy April, Visit Champaign County is ready to help you take May to appreciate our surroundings and get ready for all summer has in store.

Starting off, this weekend is the return of a very popular festival after the pandemic. Matsuri is back at the Japan House from 12–9pm. This cultural event will have many activities including origami, tea ceremonies, performances, martial arts and so much more. There will be Asian-inspired food on hand, collaborations with Triptych Brewing, and fireworks to end the night. There are some ticketed aspects of the event, such as the tea ceremonies, so be sure to check their website for more information.

All of these April showers will soon be resulting in May flowers, and we have a lot of opportunities to take in those blooms. Mabery Botanical Gardens at Lake of the Woods underwent renovations these past few years resulting in just a stunning view. If you have a graduate, this would be a great spot to take those pictures. Near the end of the month, expect the blooming of the peonies at Allerton Park & Retreat Center. They don’t stay open long, so make sure to catch them in their full glory. The gardens at the Arboretum and the Japan House are always peaceful and serene, with the IDEA Garden giving inspiration on what works well in our climate.

We’re also excited to welcome back outdoor farmers markets. This weekend, Urbana’s Market at the Square returns on Saturday from 7am–noon. This is one of the largest markets in the state, filled with opportunities to get local produce, proteins, flowers, honey, cheese and plenty of other locally-made products. It’s also one of the best stops for catching up with friends and neighbors. Two weeks later, Champaign’s Market opens in downtown Champaign, happening on Tuesdays from 3-6 pm at One Main. What I love about our area markets is that we have one in the greater Champaign County area 5 days a week, so no matter when you’re doing your shopping, you’ll always have access to fresh local foods.

Live music outdoors is one of the best ways to experience our local bands and there is so much of it coming up. This Saturday, a monthly event is back in downtown Champaign—Toast to Taylor St. Block Party. This happened one time last year and was such a big success that it will now happen the first Saturday of the month through October. There will be live music and vendors on this small street, right outside Farren’s and the Blind Pig Beer Garden. Music also returns to our parks with the Champaign Park District kicking off their summer season this Saturday at Hessel Park. Stay tuned to their website for their schedule in local parks. And before I’m back in June, Friday Night Live in downtown Champaign will be back. This kicks off the first Friday in June and will be on four corners from 6-8pm every Friday night, with all local bands and a kids activity each week.

Things only heat up from here so get ready for all of the spring and summer fun happening around our community.