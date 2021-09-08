Janie’s Mill: A modern twist on the ancient practice of stone milling

Ashkum, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle learns about the process of stone milling at Janie’s Mill.

More from Janie’s Mill & Janie’s Farm:

We are an organic family farm and organic mill committed to supplying you with the most delicious, wholesome, and best performing- flours and grains

In fact, we grow most of our grains ourselves on Janie’s Farm, just down the road from Janie’s Mill! And we guarantee wholesomeness every step of the way—from our home to yours . . .

Our two stone mills were custom-made especially for us by Engsko, a Danish company that has been in the milling business for over a century. Our modern mill… works by feeding whole grain kernels between stationary and rotating mill stones. We carefully monitor the temperature of the stones to ensure that they stay cool and preserve all the nutrition of the whole kernel–including the bran and germ, with all of their essential proteins, oils, vitamins, and minerals. Even our sifted flours contain 70-90% of the whole kernel, so you get more flavor, and more nutrition.

Janie’s Mill offers nearly 40 different Certified Organic, whole-kernel flours and grains to professionals and home bakers. For a products overview, visit the Janie’s Mill website HERE.