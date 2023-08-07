Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jake Vaughn is a Professional Singer/Songwriter from the Chicagoland Area and has been seen working behind many professional bands and local bands across the country as a Drummer. Jake has taken his Acoustic Show in a few states but is rapidly expanding into new towns. Jake has also been seen across TV and social media and heard on Radio and Podcasts across the USA.

Upcoming Shows:

August 12 4pm Magic and Music (Charleston Illinois)

August 13 2pm. Aroma Park Legion (Aroma Park, Illinois)

August 17 7pm Thursday Band Night at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club (Kankakee Illinois)

August 20th 3pm RIVER HOUSE (Kankakee Illinois)

September 15th 8pm Kelly’s Bar Fly (Kankakee Illinois)

September 29 7:30pm Wine Cafe (Wilmington Illinois)

October 14. 8pm (Bloomington Illinois)

November 22. 7pm. Adventures Bar and Grill (Cornell Illinois)