Jake Hoult takes City Center Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jake Hoult, a local country artist originally from Casey, IL but currently residing in Greenville, IL joins us on the City Center Stage!

Here’s more from Jake:

I am working towards my bachelors degree in Music Industry at Greenville University.

BIO:

Jake Hoult is a Country Singer/Songwriter, born and raised in central Illinois. After taking several trips with his grandparents to Branson, Missouri, Jake fell in love with music. Jake began his musical journey at the age of four performing at local talent shows, churches, and small events. Today, at 22 years old, Jake has had the pleasure of performing in front of audiences across the U.S. including venues in Branson, Missouri, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Nashville, Tennessee. Jake has had the pleasure of sharing the bill with a number of artists from Classic Country hit maker, Ronnie McDowell to Contemporary Christian artist, Matthew West.

Jake is constantly working hard at his music career. In 2019 he graduated Greenville University with a Bachelors in Music Industry. Aside from his original music, Jake’s high energy Country show includes a little Rock & Roll, and Pop as well. His biggest musical influences include: Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Dierks Bentley and many more. Jake has grown in popularity among all ages in the last few years and always strives to put on a great show for his concert goers.

“The band and I have a blast on stage, and it shows. We put 110% in every single performance. Reaching out to fans on a personal level is why I do what I do. If you’re having a bad day and our show turns that around, I’ve done my job.” says Jake.

When not in the studio making new music, Jake is constantly working on new material and traveling on the road with his band. Performing alongside Jake, playing the fiddle and singing lead vocals is Mikayla Joy. Mikayla, like Jake, is an up and coming artist with her own music as well. The remainder of the other amazing band members include: Garrie Carlen (Lead Guitar, Vocals), Kenny Waddell (Bass), and Dale Brown (Drums/Percussion, Vocals).

Dec 14 @ 6:00PM

A Jake Hoult Country Christmas

Harlan Hall, Marshall, IL

Sat, Jan 25, 2020 @ 6:00PM

Knox County Brewery

Galesburg, IL