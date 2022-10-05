Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have today’s music guests back on the CI Stage!

About Jake:

Jake Hoult is a Country Singer/Songwriter, born and raised in central Illinois. After taking several trips with his grandparents to Branson, Missouri, Jake fell in love with music. Jake began his musical journey at the age of four performing at local talent shows, churches, and small events.

About Mikayla:

Performing alongside Jake, playing the fiddle and singing lead vocals is Jake’s wife Mikayla Joy. Mikayla, like Jake, is an up and coming artist with her own music as well. She is a huge part of the band and showcases her amazing talent with her songs and fiddle playing throughout the performance.

“Camargo Willy Worm Festival” in Camargo, IL Sat. Oct. 8th at 4pm

“Myers Dinner Theater” in Hillsboro, IN Saturday Oct. 15th at 6pm

https://www.facebook.com/jakehoultmusic