Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jake and Mikayla are back on the CI Stage!

Two upcoming shows are:

12/9 – Yellow and Co. in Mohomet @6pm

12/17 – Harlan Hall in Marshall IL @5:30 (Presale Tickets) (Can We talk about this show?)

Also we will be debuting our brand-new sing, “Rock This Christmas” Which is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Follow the duo on Facebook HERE.