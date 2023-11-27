Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jake and Mikayla recently spent time in Nashville recording their newest album that is now streaming everywhere!

Get ready for a rockin’ event this season! Jake and Mikayla will be bringing all your favorite Classic, Rock N’ Roll, and Rockabilly Christmas hits to the Harlan Hall Stage. Backed by their ever-so-talented Rock N’ Roll Band, Jake and Mikayla are sure to give you a foot-tapping, hip-shaking show you won’t want to miss! Plus, a delicious holiday feast will be served.

Rock This Christmas at Harlan Hall on Fri, Dec 15 and Sat, Dec 16 @ 6:00PM in Marshall, IL.

Tickets: $30

About Jake:

Jake Hoult is a Country Singer/Songwriter, born and raised in central Illinois. After taking several trips with his grandparents to Branson, Missouri, Jake fell in love with music. Jake began his musical journey at the age of four performing at local talent shows, churches, and small events.

About Mikayla:

Performing alongside Jake, playing the fiddle and singing lead vocals is Jake’s wife Mikayla Joy. Mikayla, like Jake, is an up-and-coming artist with her own music as well. She is a huge part of the band and showcases her amazing talent with her songs and fiddle playing throughout the performance.

Harlan Hall

603 Locust St

Marshall, IL 62441