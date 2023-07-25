Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hospice Hearts was established in 2015. We are an all-volunteer, foster-based animal rescue in central Illinois.

Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue is a volunteer, foster based organization. Our mission is to help families with lives one who are ill or passed away and have pets. To take them into a foster home get them fully vetted and find furever homes.

Our mission is to take in orphans from people who are unable to take care of their cats or dogs do to health issues or owner passing away. Foster them in homes and find them a furever family. But this time of year we take in kittens.

It is Kitten season and like all rescues we a re filling up with kitten. We currently have a fundraiser. “It’s Raining Kitten!”

With each $5 donation you can vote on the name of the next group of kittens. Vote can be cast by going to the Hospice Hearts Facebook page.

If you are interested in volunteering or fostering or adopting an orphan please go the our website at https://www.hospiceheartsanimalrescue.org/ and fill out the application.

